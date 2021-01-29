Something good came out of 2020: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia reports uptick in animal adoptions

“It’s been a great year for animals in North Georgia,” Threadgill said. “Honestly, we just couldn’t have done it without our supporters, donors and volunteers.”

Threadgill said several factors contributed to the successful year of adoptions. She suspects those who now work from home because of the pandemic were more inclined to rescue animals. To make sure adopters know the responsibility of caring for a cat or dog, the Humane Society conducts a followup process, keeping in touch with them for months.

Threadgill also attributes the nonprofit’s adoption rate to the new animal foster coordinator who helped grow its network of temporary homes for cats and dogs.

“We’re able to take more animals because of that,” she said.

Before the Humane Society temporarily closed to the public on March 24, the Humane Society launched a “clear the shelter event” to adopt all the facility’s animals. In three days the organization did just that, adopting out 104 cats and dogs. Threadgill said this short period of time served as the nonprofit’s largest adoption event of the year.

“It enabled us to continue taking in animals,” she said. “The community has been great and stuck behind us.”