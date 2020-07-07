Help local animals by supporting Food Bowl Fund PLUS campaign

This year the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia’s annual Food Bowl Fund PLUS campaign is expanding into new territory.
Instead of only raising money to feed its homeless dogs and cats, the nonprofit will also put donations toward the animals’ vaccinations, enrichment items and other necessary care.
The campaign will continue until Sunday, July 12.
“The pandemic has created a shortfall in our resources since we had to close for months for the safety of our team and the community, but sadly the need to help homeless animals never ends,” Julie Edwards, the organization’s executive director, stated. “We need the support of kind-hearted individuals in our community to make sure rescues have the nutrition, medical care and other critical items they need to not only survive but thrive.”
Sam Threadgill, development director of the organization, said the nonprofit’s goal is to raise $15,000 to make sure its furry residents’ needs will be met for the next year. All donations will be matched up to $5,000 by an anonymous supporter.
Threadgill said the Humane Society cares for approximately 1,400 cats and dogs a year. To put the nonprofit’s annual fees into perspective, she said $30 can feed one rescue animal for a month; $60 can provide two animals with enrichment toys and treats; $90 can protect three animals from fleas, ticks and heartworms; $120 can save four puppies with vaccines; and $360 can pay for spay/neuter surgeries for up to five kittens.
“We just want to set our rescues up for the best year possible and all the rescues that we know are going to come this year,” Threadgill said. “We want to make sure they’re provided for, and we’ll never have to turn them away.”
In addition to basic needs like food and medical care, Threadgill said enrichment is an important service the nonprofit offers. Most of its animals spend over 20 hours in a kennel setting. By providing play time with toys for a couple of hours a day, she said the rescues can relax a little, socialize and be better prepared to transition into a new home.
“Without this campaign, we can’t feed them or provide vaccines for the rescues and all of the things that I don’t think a lot of people realize are happening behind closed doors,” Threadgill said. “We will do all we can for as many as we can, for as long as we can. We’re committed to showing animals the best that humans can be.”
Threadgill encourages people to keep an eye on the Humane Society’s Facebook page Friday, July 10. The nonprofit will be hosting “Food Bowl Friday,” which gives people the opportunity to earn prizes by making donations toward Food Bowl Fund PLUS.
Those who want to contribute to the campaign can do so by visiting bit.ly/foodbowlfundplusnews2020, calling 770-532-6617 ext. 243 or mailing a check or cash to the Food Bowl Fund at 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501. If you’re interested in dropping off your donation on-site, email Threadgill at SThreadgill@HSNEGA.org.
Humane Society of Northeast Georgia’s Food Bowl Fund PLUS
What: Fundraiser to help feed and care for homeless animals
To donate: Visit bit.ly/foodbowlfundplusnews2020, call 770-532-6617 ext. 243 or mail your contribution to the Food Bowl Fund at 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501