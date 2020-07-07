Help local animals by supporting Food Bowl Fund PLUS campaign

This year the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia’s annual Food Bowl Fund PLUS campaign is expanding into new territory.



Instead of only raising money to feed its homeless dogs and cats, the nonprofit will also put donations toward the animals’ vaccinations, enrichment items and other necessary care.

The campaign will continue until Sunday, July 12.

“The pandemic has created a shortfall in our resources since we had to close for months for the safety of our team and the community, but sadly the need to help homeless animals never ends,” Julie Edwards, the organization’s executive director, stated. “We need the support of kind-hearted individuals in our community to make sure rescues have the nutrition, medical care and other critical items they need to not only survive but thrive.”

Sam Threadgill, development director of the organization, said the nonprofit’s goal is to raise $15,000 to make sure its furry residents’ needs will be met for the next year. All donations will be matched up to $5,000 by an anonymous supporter.