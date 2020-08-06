Fifth annual Adoption Angel Lock-in dedicated to memory of Lori Van Scoten

For nearly 10 years, Lori Van Scoten, of Gainesville, spent most of her Saturdays showing the homeless dogs at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia some love.
Sam Threadgill, the nonprofit’s director of marketing and development, said Van Scoten clocked in over 2,600 hours of volunteering until her sudden death on July 12, 2020.
“We say that she was a force to be reckoned with,” Threadgill said. “She would do anything for the animals.”
This year’s Adoption Angel Lock-in fundraiser will be dedicated in Van Scoten’s honor. Threadgill said the hard-working volunteer was one of the first to sign up for the fifth annual event, which entails staying for hours in a kennel with a dog until someone “bails” a participant out.
Over the last four years, Van Scoten raised more than $2,000 during the lock-in.
“We’re leaving her page open, so she can be an adoption angel from above,” she said. “We’re dedicating the whole event to her.”
People have until Wednesday, Aug. 26 to sign up as a “pen mate” for the event. However, Threadgill said the Humane Society won’t turn away those who volunteer to join later. Participants have from Aug. 26 until the day of their lock-in, to gather enough money for bail, which they can choose to raise at any time.
People will receive a designated lock-in time on either Thursday, Sept. 24, Friday, Sept. 25 or Saturday, Sept. 26. The volunteers are asked to set a bail amount of $250 or higher to collect from the help of friends, family and others in the community.
During the lock-in in late September, Threadgill said the pen mates will sit in a kennel with a dog until they reach their goal or feel like leaving. On many occasions, she said people have stayed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fifth annual Adoption Angel Lock-in
What: Fundraiser for Humane Society of Northeast Georgia’s homeless animals
Where: Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 W. Ridge Road, Gainesville
Lock-in event: Thursday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Sept. 26
Preferred sign up time: Before Wednesday, Aug. 26
To participate: Visit HSNEGA.org/lock-in
Threadgill said the Humane Society aims to raise $80,000 through the lock-in and have 90 pen mates sign up for one of the three days. However, she said people can opt to stay home and raise money away from the adoption center.
People of all ages are encouraged to participate. As the three-day event approaches, people will get the opportunity to choose which dog they want to be locked up with. To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Threadgill said they will stagger people’s kennel entry times. Luckily, once they are place in their respective pen, they’ll be separated from others by thick cinderblock walls.
All the donations from the event will go toward caring for the Humane Society’s homeless furry residents.
“It doesn’t just raise money for the animals, but also raises awareness for what each dog and cat go through each day,” Threadgill said. “People get a small glimpse of what they experience. People have said they can’t see who’s around the corner. It makes them aware of how animals must feel when they’re waiting for their forever home.”
Those who would like to join in the fifth annual Adoption Angel Lock-In this September, can sign up via HSNEGA.org/lock-in.