Fifth annual Adoption Angel Lock-in dedicated to memory of Lori Van Scoten

For nearly 10 years, Lori Van Scoten, of Gainesville, spent most of her Saturdays showing the homeless dogs at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia some love.



Sam Threadgill, the nonprofit’s director of marketing and development, said Van Scoten clocked in over 2,600 hours of volunteering until her sudden death on July 12, 2020.

“We say that she was a force to be reckoned with,” Threadgill said. “She would do anything for the animals.”

This year’s Adoption Angel Lock-in fundraiser will be dedicated in Van Scoten’s honor. Threadgill said the hard-working volunteer was one of the first to sign up for the fifth annual event, which entails staying for hours in a kennel with a dog until someone “bails” a participant out.

Over the last four years, Van Scoten raised more than $2,000 during the lock-in.