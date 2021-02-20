Elachee reschedules Flights of Fancy for October to increase chances of gathering in person

The fundraiser was held online last year and raised $123,000 through donations and sponsorships.



“Last spring, because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we quickly altered the event’s format to provide a live virtual experience, and we had tremendous success,” Phil Bonelli, 2021 master of ceremonies, said in a press release. “However, nothing compares to getting together in person.”

Mandi Whiting, Elachee trustee and chair of the 2021 Flights of Fancy Volunteer Host Committee, expressed her thoughts on returning to meeting in person for the fundraiser. She said she feels as though the true value of Flights of Fancy is in the “unique experience attendees have when they are exposed to the beauty and magic of Elachee.”

“Nothing beats visiting the nature center in person to fully grasp what an incredible place this is,” Whiting stated. “I know I enjoy bringing my friends, plus sponsors always get so excited around Flights’ time in anticipation of mingling with others under the trees and stars.”