This is Flight

Flight is a brand devoted to making readers smile, with the quick wit of its writers and myriad stories about food, fun and family in North Georgia.
The brand was established in 2019 as an email newsletter, one that takes itself about as seriously as its logo — yes, its founders know chickens don't fly. Its entertaining tone quickly made it a fan favorite, and today it's delivered weekly to more than 10,000 readers. The newsletter is produced by members of The Times newsroom in Gainesville. Each edition includes the latest news on the local dining scene, upcoming events in North Georgia and feature stories that highlight some of the good in the world.
A monthly printed magazine was added in fall 2022 and is distributed free at several local outlets across Hall County.
Get more Flight
- Sign up for the newsletter | See an example
- Pick up the latest magazine | See an example
Distributors: Atlas Pizza, All Pro Carts of Braselton, Downtown Drafts, Flowery Branch Farmers Market, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Grubs Market, Liquid Nation Brewing, Tattoo Envy, The Tipsy Gamer, Venue and Friendship Springs
- Read Flight stories
- Connect with Flight on Instagram
Connect
- Have a story suggestion? Email our editor
- Want to advertise or be a distributor? Email our team