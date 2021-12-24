Column: A hero in the South and revered orator in the North, Henry Grady also received praise from a notable Gainesvillian

Henry W. Grady was a celebrated author and journalist and part owner of the Atlanta Constitution.



Grady was a hero to the South because he wrote about the need for industry and reuniting the country. Northerners loved his oratory, his wit and themes of reconciliation after the Civil War.

In recent years Grady’s legacy has been tainted somewhat because of his apparent beliefs in white supremacy. A school in Atlanta that bore his name renamed itself, and there have been suggestions that other institutions, streets, et cetera, remove his name.

Grady died 132 years ago on Dec. 23, 1889, two weeks after the death of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy. A yellowed original typewritten copy of a glowing eulogy to Grady, including handwritten notes in places, was found among the papers of the late James A. (Bubba) Dunlap. It is assumed it was delivered by his grandfather, Samuel C. Dunlap Sr. of Gainesville, founder of the Dunlap law firm that recently retired itself. Sam Dunlap was a contemporary of Grady’s and a prominent Georgian.

While the eulogy highly praises Grady, it is noteworthy, too, because of its eloquence. “I am one among the thousands who loved Henry W. Grady,” Dunlap wrote in his opening paragraph, “and I stand with millions who lament his death. I loved him in the flush of splendid manhood, when a nation hung upon his words, and now I love him best of all as he lies out yonder under the December skies …”

Referring to Grady’s skills with words, Dunlap wrote, “In this sweet and solemn hour all the rare and kindly adjectives that blossomed in the shining pathway of his pen seem to have come from every quarter of the continent to lay themselves in loving tribute at their master’s feet; but rich as is the music that they bring, the cadences of all our eulogies sigh: for the touch of a vanished hand and the sound of a voice that is still.”

Dunlap’s speech was lengthy — three and a half legal-sized pages — but paragraphs of it were x-ed out, a penciled note to “omit.” Perhaps because others were waxing lengthily or because he had second thoughts about how long it should be, he trimmed his piece in several places.

In one of the omitted paragraphs, he had written, “No pen has ploughed such noble furrow in his country’s fallow fields since the wrist of Horace Greeley rested.” Greeley was a New York publisher and politician who helped found the Republican Party.

Dunlap continued, “I have loved to follow, and I love to follow now the pathway of that diamond pen as it flashed like an inspiration over every phase of life in Georgia. It touched the sick body of a desolate and despairing agriculture with the impulse of a better method, and the farmer, catching the flow of promise in Grady’s words, left off sighing and went to singing in the fields …”

Grady had written about the need for more diversified agriculture in the state and pushed for better prices to farmers on such crops as cotton.

Near the end of his eulogy, Dunlap wrote, “If I should seek to touch the inward sources of all his greatness, I would lay my hand upon his heart. There was the furnace wherein he fused his glowing speech. Love bore his messages to the world, and the honest throb of human sympathies kept him responsive to all things great and true.” He cut from his speech perhaps two of his most colorful sentences: “No fire that can be kindled on the altar of speech can resume the radiant spark that perished yesterday. No blaze born in all our eulogy can burn beside the sunlight of his useful life.”

Such might have been written for Sam Dunlap, himself a wordsmith, when he died March 10, 1920, at age 72 at his home on Green Street. Born in Gwinnett County, he had come to Hall County as a young man teaching at Corinth School. He opened his law office in 1883. Dunlap was elected mayor twice, served as U.S. commissioner for the Northern District and later U.S. marshal.

Dunlap was receiver for the bankrupt Gainesville, Jefferson and Southern Railroad, predecessor of the Gainesville Midland. He organized Gainesville National Bank, served as commissioner of the Bureau of Industries and Immigration and president of Gainesville school board.

He is buried in Alta Vista Cemetery.

Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, GA 30501; 770-532-2326; or johnnyvardeman@gmail.com. His column publishes weekly.



