Column: The ferries that carried travelers across the Chatahoochee

At one time in the 1830s, 11 ferries carried people across the Chattahoochee from Hall into Forsyth County and vice versa.
One of those was Light’s Ferry, named for Obediah Light, who ran the boat back and forth across the river. In Hall County, today’s Light’s Ferry Road begins in Flowery Branch and extends to Aqualand Marina on Lake Lanier. On the Forsyth County side, the ferry site was at the end of Bethel Church, or Bethel Road.
Eventually, more bridges were built across the river, including one at the Light’s Ferry site. Hall County Grand Jury in 1895 recommended a bridge at the Light’s Ferry crossing. That bridge partially washed away, along with others, during floods in January 1916.
While waiting for a new structure to replace it, Hall County donated funds to private citizens to keep the ferry operating. It gave $25 to Flowery Branch and another $25 to W.M. Cooper to maintain the ferry. Other small donations followed, and the county paid out $208.05 to settle the ferry account a year later.
Meanwhile, Hall approved a contract for $3,500 to rebuild Light’s Ferry Bridge. The Good Roads Department of the University of Georgia oversaw the project, which was contracted with Austin Brothers in Dallas, Texas. They salvaged materials from the old bridge to help construct the new bridge.
Hall and Forsyth counties actually shared the cost, Hall providing $2,665 and Forsyth $735. In Forsyth, the bridge was known as the Flowery Branch Bridge.
Gilbert Propes of Cornelia is a descendant of the Light family, who owned beautiful bottom land property at the ferry site. His great-grandmother’s father was Obediah, who owned and operated the ferry. Obediah had married Mary Moore in 1803. Their daughter, Kitty Moore Propes, Gilbert’s great-grandmother, would guide the ferry when the men were working in the cornfields or otherwise occupied.
The late Hall County historian, Sybil McRay, wrote that an “Obediah Light” was born in the 1700s and died July 30, 1849, in either Hall or Forsyth. In 1805 he drew land in Jackson County from the state lottery.
One of the Lights’ children, John Russell, served as tax collector for Forsyth for many years. He rode horseback to the state capital, Milledgeville, to report tax returns.
Other Light children were Guilford, Kindness Breedlove, Alfred M., Mary, whose nickname was Polly, Pleasant George, Young Keller and Merida Light. Many are buried in cemeteries around Northeast Georgia.
Propes
Gilbert’s mother, Lucile Wilson, grew up in Chicopee and married Denver Propes, who operated Propes Furniture Co. on Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.
The Propes moved to Cornelia in 1950 to start another Propes Furniture and Appliance Co. It operated several years until the ownership changed, and it became Rudeseal Furniture and Appliance, which closed recently.
Gilbert’s uncle was Charles Propes, who ran the Gainesville Propes Furniture. His great-grandparents were Ben Hill and Kitty Light Propes, and his grandfather was Jim Marlow Propes.
Vann’s Ferry
Cherokee Chief James Vann built the first ferry across the Chattahoochee in 1805. It also connected Hall and Forsyth, though that territory was still Cherokee, and the counties didn’t officially form till decades later.
Vann also built a two-story tavern at the ferry site. Unfortunately for Hall, the tavern was still standing when Lake Lanier was beginning to form. The tavern moved to New Echota, the Cherokee capital, in 1956 before the lake waters flooded it. It is now a tourist attraction near Calhoun.
Vann operated the ferry until he died. Richard Winn then bought it, and it became known as Winn’s Ferry. The Forsyth road to the ferry site is known as Vann’s Tavern Road. Winn’s Ferry was just north of Light’s Ferry.
After Winn’s death, a Boyd family member bought the operation in 1854 with gold he accumulated during the California gold rush. A century later, a descendant, Frank Boyd, sold the tavern and property to the federal government, acquiring land for damming the Chattahoochee River and creating Lake Lanier.
Chief Vann’s House
Vann also built a two-story brick mansion near Chatsworth. It is restored and available for tours by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. His son, Joseph, inherited and lived in the house before being removed to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears. Both father and son met violent deaths. Vann was murdered during a fight at a tavern in 1809, and “Rich Joe,” as the son was called, died in an explosion on his steamboat, the Lucy Walker, in 1844.
