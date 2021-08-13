Column: The ferries that carried travelers across the Chatahoochee

At one time in the 1830s, 11 ferries carried people across the Chattahoochee from Hall into Forsyth County and vice versa.

One of those was Light’s Ferry, named for Obediah Light, who ran the boat back and forth across the river. In Hall County, today’s Light’s Ferry Road begins in Flowery Branch and extends to Aqualand Marina on Lake Lanier. On the Forsyth County side, the ferry site was at the end of Bethel Church, or Bethel Road.

Eventually, more bridges were built across the river, including one at the Light’s Ferry site. Hall County Grand Jury in 1895 recommended a bridge at the Light’s Ferry crossing. That bridge partially washed away, along with others, during floods in January 1916.

While waiting for a new structure to replace it, Hall County donated funds to private citizens to keep the ferry operating. It gave $25 to Flowery Branch and another $25 to W.M. Cooper to maintain the ferry. Other small donations followed, and the county paid out $208.05 to settle the ferry account a year later.

Meanwhile, Hall approved a contract for $3,500 to rebuild Light’s Ferry Bridge. The Good Roads Department of the University of Georgia oversaw the project, which was contracted with Austin Brothers in Dallas, Texas. They salvaged materials from the old bridge to help construct the new bridge.

Hall and Forsyth counties actually shared the cost, Hall providing $2,665 and Forsyth $735. In Forsyth, the bridge was known as the Flowery Branch Bridge.

Gilbert Propes of Cornelia is a descendant of the Light family, who owned beautiful bottom land property at the ferry site. His great-grandmother’s father was Obediah, who owned and operated the ferry. Obediah had married Mary Moore in 1803. Their daughter, Kitty Moore Propes, Gilbert’s great-grandmother, would guide the ferry when the men were working in the cornfields or otherwise occupied.