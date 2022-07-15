Column: This downtown landmark building has kept its name since 1915

The five-story building on Washington Street in downtown Gainesville has been known as the Jackson Building since Felix Jackson built it in 1915.



The Chamber of Commerce had its offices there, and when H.H. Dean, W.H. Slack and W.A. Roper bought it two years later, they were going to name it the Chamber of Commerce Building. Somebody changed their minds, however, and the Jackson name remains on the downtown landmark today.

The chamber was proud of its new offices. It would use the space on the ground floor as a “club room,” making available maps of Gainesville and Hall County, photos, periodicals, samples of minerals and exhibits of Hall County products off the farm.

Despite being in the heart of the tornado that swept downtown in April 1936, the Jackson Building stood tall, escaped major damage and has served a variety of uses over the years.

Making hay

Helen Longstreet, widow of Confederate Gen. James Longstreet, was known for many things: Gainesville postmistress, author, editor, first female state appointee as librarian, gubernatorial candidate, environmentalist and World War II “Rosie the Riveter” factory worker.

Less known is her dabbling in farming. In the fall of 1911, Mrs. Longstreet was urging farmers to grow more hay. She believed Georgia farmers could outdo the West in hay production. She backed up her idea by making $2,000 worth of hay on less than 30 acres during a drought that year.

More Tanners

Tanners have been prominent in Hall County history. Best known are the Tanners of Tanner’s Mill, which ground grain in south Hall County. Mose Tanner is a familiar name in the annals of that part of the county. He was the son of Dave Tanner. They lived in what was known as the Klondike community, near Candler and Belmont.

Tragedy was part of other Tanners, whether related to Mose and David or not. Mose’s wife had just come home from church and was getting ready to cook a meal when she suddenly toppled over and died. She was 65 years old.

Tucker Tanner, 24, died when he fell from a bridge over a stream on his property. He was going to his barn to hitch up a horse to a wagon when he slipped and fell, hitting his head on a rock during the night in November 1911.

One of the most sensational murder trials in Hall County history occurred in 1903, when Onie Duncan Tanner was accused of poisoning her husband Wylie. She had poured some buttermilk for him when he said it didn’t taste right. He offered her a sip, which she promptly spit out, saying it didn’t taste right to her either.

Wylie, however, had already swallowed some of his buttermilk, and it wasn’t long before he collapsed.

After his burial, the body was exhumed, and strychnine was found in his stomach. His wife was accused because she had ordered some strychnine to kill a dog that had been bothering her.

Mrs. Tanner was jailed and, during her trial, she testified that she hadn’t poisoned Wylie, explaining why she had bought the poison. It didn’t take long for the jury to find her innocent of the charges, and she went free. Onie was the daughter of Frank Duncan, a prominent citizen of South Hall County. The Tanners had been married for only six weeks.

Before Klondike

Klondike was where a lot of the Tanners lived. The place formerly was called “Motan” after Mose Tanner. A 3-Center soft drink bottling company once operated in Motan. Occasionally, a bottle marked “Motan” will show up in antique stores.

Other places no longer on maps are Teagle, which had a store and post office near Duncan’s Crossroads on Spout Springs Road in South Hall County; Cobel, named for Cora Bell, which also had a store and post office near what is now Road Atlanta (some explanations said the community was named for Congressman Tom Bell and a Mr. Cochran, a local school teacher); Mayville, not to be confused with current-day Maysville, named for May Cooper; and Luck, which had a post office north of Clark’s Bridge, perhaps named for J.R.H. Luck, a county official.

Reference was made in the 1930s to Pumpkin Center in Hall County, but its location couldn’t be determined.

