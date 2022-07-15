Column: Some facts of life aren’t fun and games, but need to be talked about

There was no need for cellphones when I was a kid, We had lots of eyes in town watching us. It was the kind of town where everybody seemingly knew everyone and their kids.



On a Saturday morning, I went to Mr. Lester Malcom’s hardware store to buy some BB’s for my BB gun. I knew the unofficial rule was that your mama or daddy knew of your plans.

I went in and Mr. Lester reached up and got the paper tube of BB’s and he asked me if my mama knew I was buying them. I told him my daddy did. That passed the test and I left with the BB’s.

The lady who kept the books at the hardware store would be sitting next to our next door neighbor in the beauty parlor. She would tell the neighbor that I was in the store buying BB’s. She, in turn, would tell my mama, who would say something to me. I wasn’t in trouble, Mama was just letting me know I was being watched.

I thought I was a great marksman and felt really good when I was shooting my BB gun. When a group of kids were together, we would play games like freeze tag, hide-and-go-seek, Red Rover and 1-2-3 red light.

When I was in kindergarten, we would play mamas and daddies in the housekeeping center. This was not one of my favorite things. I was one of the smallest kids and most often got picked to play the baby.

There are no activities to teach children about sickness and death. I don’t think you can turn death into a children’s event. But I do think we could do a better job with children and adults on this subject.

One question always asked of new people in our little town was “Where do you go to church?” In the South of my childhood, the answer was mostly Baptist or Methodist. I remember someone answering Catholic and several town wags nearly passed out. I have a friend who brought a Methodist girl to their Baptist home. His mother put him on the prayer list at church.

If the church question was asked today in a multiple choice form, the most likely answer would be “None of the above.”

When somebody dies, particularly someone like a grandparent, it’s OK to talk about it. What’s not OK is saying things that just aren’t true. A few examples:

“Grandpa is in a better place.” That’s about the same thing as telling your child that grandpa didn’t find being with them a good place.

“Nana went to sleep.” That may result in your child being afraid to go to sleep.

“God/Jesus needed another angel.” There is nothing to indicate that when you enter the pearly gates you instantly become an angel. Yes, if they were physically sick, their body may become whole again, but angel? No.

If your child does have questions that you feel uncomfortable answering, reach out to a counselor or a minister who may refer you to someone who specializes in grief therapy for children.

I’m not suggesting that a place of worship is the only place to see help, but it is a good start. If you’re worried about what to tell your child, there are grief programs that can prepare a parent for dealing with their loss, as well as the loss experienced by their children.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.